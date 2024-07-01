Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Excessive heat will push highs to near 120

By
today at 6:36 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Extreme heat is back, and will be with us through the Independence Day Holiday and into early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through next Monday.

There is also a Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to elevated pollution from wildfires burning to our West. This will last into the afternoon.

Luckily, Monsoonal Moisture will be at a minimum for the week, keeping our dew points and humidity values nicely in check.

Highs will approach 120 degrees later this week, just in time for our Independence Day celebrations, so please be careful about the amount of time you spend in the heat, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content