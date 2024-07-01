Excessive heat will push highs to near 120

Extreme heat is back, and will be with us through the Independence Day Holiday and into early next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place through next Monday.

There is also a Smoke Advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to elevated pollution from wildfires burning to our West. This will last into the afternoon.

Luckily, Monsoonal Moisture will be at a minimum for the week, keeping our dew points and humidity values nicely in check.

Highs will approach 120 degrees later this week, just in time for our Independence Day celebrations, so please be careful about the amount of time you spend in the heat, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen!