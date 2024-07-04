Hot as a firecracker for July 4th

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the region until Wednesday as temperatures soar into the one-teens through the period, with a chance to reach 120 or higher.

We are also under an Air Quality Alert with the potential for deteriorating air quality as ozone builds up beneath the ridge of high pressure.

Make sure you stay hydrated and remain cautious about being outdoors for long periods of time.

If you're planning on enjoying any of the Valley's fireworks displays this evening, please note temps will still be well above 100 at 9 p.m. when most firework shows begin.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect Friday and Saturday for temps near record levels, and we could see that into early next week as well.