Humidity lingers into the week

After an action-packed Sunday with thunderstorms, isolated flooding and hail, things are calmer this morning, but dew points remain high. Monsoon moisture wrapping around a large ridge of high pressure will continue to feed into the region.

The moisture is likely to stick with us through most of the week, gradually easing by week's end. That will be accompanied by a rise in temps. Rainfall yesterday was isolated, but heavy in some areas.

Highs today will run close to seasonal averages as we head into the afternoon.

Into the week, daytime highs climb into the lower one-teens and hover there through the weekend.