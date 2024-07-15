Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Monsoonal moisture brings showers and storms to the mountains and deserts

By
Published 2:40 PM

HAPPENING NOW:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning (yellow polygon) until 2:45 PM for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. This storm is nearly stationary.

Flash Flood Warning (red polygon) until 5:15 PM. Do NOT cross a flooded roadway.

This article is continuing to be updated.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Haley Clawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content