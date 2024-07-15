Monsoonal moisture brings showers and storms to the mountains and deserts

HAPPENING NOW:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning (yellow polygon) until 2:45 PM for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. This storm is nearly stationary.

Flash Flood Warning (red polygon) until 5:15 PM. Do NOT cross a flooded roadway.

This article is continuing to be updated.

