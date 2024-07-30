Near seasonal temps, with occasional breeziness

Highs will once again top out near 110 degrees, so expect a near-normal day, with the potential for some smoke pollution form the Nixon Fire burning in the mountains South of the Valley.

A Smoke Advisory as well as a Windblown Dust Advisory are both in place for the Valley thanks to the potential for some gusty winds and the Nixon Fire.

Conditions on the fire line are expected to be hot and dry today, with low dew point and humidity values, so firefighters will have a tough day on the mountain battling the blaze. This morning, winds are light and temps fairly cool.

An increase in humidity levels is expected by Thursday and through the end of the week.

Highs also are rising into the weekend, with lower one-teens returning through early next week.