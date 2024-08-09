A warm and humid close to the workweek

More humidity has returned to the Coachella Valley today. As high pressure continues to dominate the desert southwest, we can look forward to more moisture in the valley for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will also be the warmest day of the weekend.

Due to the warm temperatures and extra moisture, there is a chance for some mountain showers or storms just outside the valley. Overall, it will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend with some occasional clouds. This is good news for all the visitors here for Splash House.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will fall to some more seasonable numbers and they will stay there through next week. Breezy conditions will move into the valley on Monday and Tuesday. This will help keep us on the drier and seasonable side.