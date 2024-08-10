Skip to Content
Staying hot and Sunid for Saturday, cooler temperatures in store for Sunday

Spencer Blum
Published 4:16 PM

Today has been hotter than yesterday in the Coachella Valley. Thankfully, today is the warmest day of the weekend as tomorrow will see more seasonable highs. However, we will still hold on to some monsoonal moisture, so expect some sticky conditions again.

We have been tracking some storms across our local mountains. While it has not been impactful to the Coachella Valley, we're not off the hook just yet. Tomorrow will see another chance for mountain showers and storms which could easily move over the valley floor. Follow KESQ for the latest updates.

Tomorrow will be humid but seasonable. Seasonable temperatures and drier conditions are in store for the upcoming workweek. However, it will take some breezy evenings at the beginning of the week to usher in those conditions.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

