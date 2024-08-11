A very muggy close to the weekend

Moisture is very much dominating the weather story across Southern California today! Dew points across the valley floor today are sitting comfortably in the 70s. These are moisture levels more typical of Florida than California. The moisture has also prompted thunderstorms over the mountains. The storms today, however, have been much more impactful for areas in San Diego County.

Temperatures today have been held back significantly as a result of this big push of monsoonal moisture. We will dry out tomorrow, especially with the evening winds. This will allow highs to rebound to more seasonable levels closer to 109°F.

As mentioned before, we can look forward to relief from the exceptionally muggy weather tomorrow. This will largely be helped by breezy conditions in the evening on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will see the strongest winds. Weather in the Coachella Valley will be fairly stable next week with dry air and seasonable temperatures.