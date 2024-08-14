Staying seasonable for the rest of the week

This week is being characterized by significantly drier weather compared to last week. A large mass of dry air is blanketing virtually the entire state, as well as parts of neighboring states. This is helping to keep conditions fair and seasonable throughout the entire region. Highs today hovered around 110°.

When looking at the weather pattern, there is an area of high pressure to our south and a weak area of low pressure to the north. Not much movement will occur over the next few days. This means warm, but seasonable conditions remain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

As mentioned before, seasonable weather is here and set to stay with us. While there will be some day-to-day variability, daily highs will hover around the seasonable average. Some slight warming, along with a subtle increase in monsoonal moisture, is likely for the middle of next week, but there really isn't much of note between now and then.