A comfortable and dry August day with a breezy evening

It is another very comfortable day here in the valley with seasonable temperatures and drier conditions. In a bit of a change-up, this evening will see a boost to our winds with breezy to gusty conditions being felt all around. As usual, the strongest winds will be along the I-10 corridor, closest to the San Gorgonio Pass.

We are seeing the increased winds thanks to a relatively strong area of low pressure sliding down the west coast. The winds will play a large role in lowering our temperatures in the days ahead. Thanks to the boost in onshore flow, we will continue to feel elevated winds over the next few evenings.

As mentioned before the next few days will see breezy evenings here in the Coachella Valley. This will play a role in lowering temperatures to the low 100s. While staying very comfortable, a gradual warming trend will begin on Sunday. Highs will reach seasonable levels and stay there for the second half of next week with a few clouds thanks to slightly more monsoonal moisture.