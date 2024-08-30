Staying warm as we head into Labor Day weekend

As we close out the workweek, we are continuing to track temperatures around 110°F. While there is some day-to-day variability in temperatures, moisture, and wind, conditions will remain overall quite stable.

The West Coast is being dominated by a high pressure system centered over the Great Basin/Intermountain West. This will help keep our weather very stable as we head into the weekend. An area of low pressure will approach the west coast on Sunday, slightly increasing our winds.

Temperatures will stay very stable in the days ahead, albeit slightly above average. Highs will hover around 110° this weekend and into the start of next week as well. A slight warming trend will move in by Tuesday, but we will stay mostly day and very clear during this time.