Consistently warm this Labor Day weekend

It's another beautiful day here in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures are still staying a bit above the seasonal average, but thankfully they're not excessively hot. Moisture levels in the valley have stayed slightly elevated throughout the day, but have not been anything out of the ordinary. They have allowed for some clouds throughout the area making for some beautiful skies.

Tomorrow will be another warm but comfortable day on the desert floor with highs very similar to today. That means Sunday is a fantastic day so spend out by the pool and enjoy the first day of September! Just be sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Temperatures will stay only slightly above average through Labor Day. A gradual warming trend will be in place for much of next week with Thursday being the warmest day. Cooler temperatures will move into the valley for next weekend.