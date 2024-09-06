Monsoonal moisture moves in this weekend bringing an end to the excessive heat

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place across a wide swath of the Southwest, including right here in the Coachella Valley. For us, the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8:00 PM this evening. This is because monsoonal moisture will move in this weekend, helping lower our temperatures. However, many other areas to our west will remain under various heat advisories until monday.

As mentioned, more moisture is set to move in tomorrow, bringing some much-needed relief from the heat! The elevated moisture will allow for more clouds as well as the chance for some mountain showers and thunderstorms. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor any activity this weekend which could impact the valley floor.

This weekend will see some cooler weather, but it will still be warmer than average. A cooling trend begins on Monday and will peak on Thursday. Highs should be near average on Wednesday, then some winds will move into the valley, ushering in some below-average temperatures for the end of the workweek.