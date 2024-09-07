Tracking mountain storms and humid weather

We have been tracking numerous thunderstorms over our local mountains throughout this afternoon. Of course, this is due to the big increase in monsoonal moisture that moved in last night. Tomorrow will be fairly similar with another chance for storms over the mountains. On the bright side, the elevated moisture is holding back our afternoon high temperatures.

While temperatures have been cooler than this past workweek, they are still above average for this time of year. Tomorrow will be almost identical to today, with the chance for the high temperature to be a degree or two cooler. This is all dependent on how much humidity lingers and potential cloud cover.

This upcoming week will be much nicer than the last. A general cooling and drying trend will kick off on Monday. Each day will be a bit cooler than the last. Wednesday will be near average, but we are tracking a big boost in winds for the evening. This will help bring our temperatures down a few more degrees and will be cooler than usual heading into next weekend.