Tracking nearby fires and fantastic temperatures

Today is another fairly dry day in the Coachella Valley. However, temperatures are feeling even better than they did yesterday! Highs today hovered around 100°F. We will likely feel another breezy evening, but winds will not be as strong as last night.

The area of low pressure is moving farther inland and is weakening its grip on us. Thus the weaker winds. However, the fantastic temperatures will stay with us through the weekend.

A Smoke Advisory remains in place today for the Coachella Valley. It was extended through 11 PM Friday. While there is much less smoke in the air today, we are still monitoring air quality concerns across the region.

We are looking down the barrel of a phenomenal 7-day forecast. Highs will be mostly stable through the weekend, but winds will sharply rise on Sunday evening and Monday as well. This will drastically lower temperatures for next week with highs up to 20 degrees below average on Monday with some very subtle warming into the rest of the week.