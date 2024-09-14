Tracking some big changes in the forecast

It was a bit sticky outside today, but temperatures were very comfortable with a high of 100°F. In the days ahead, we are still monitoring air quality concerns in relation to the three major fires across Southern California. We are also tracking some BIG changes in our temperatures for next week, however, it will take some strong winds to bring down those numbers.

Let's take a look at the FutureTrack to get an idea of our winds on Sunday. It will be mostly calm in the morning to start the day. However, winds will sharply increase as we move into the evening hours. Winds will stay elevated overnight into Monday before becoming even stronger for Monday evening. Some blowing dust and sand is likely during this time, so stay with KESQ for the latest updates.

As mentioned before, Sunday and Monday will bring a LOT of wind into the Coachella Valley. Thankfully, however, this will usher in some drastically lower temperatures for next week. Monday will be the coolest day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. That's roughly 15° below average for mid-September. Highs will stay in the upper 80s/low 90s for virtually all of next week. A warming trend does return as we head into next weekend.