Change is on the way as we start the weekend

Showers and storms brought a bit of excitement to the weather in the Coachella Valley yesterday, but we can expect conditions to be much calmer in the days ahead. Saturday will be the start to some changes we can expect here in the valley.

In contrast with the rain clouds yesterday, we can expect plenty of sunshine today and through the rest of the weekend. No clouds to be seen on FutureTrack!

Looking ahead, we can expect above average temperatures across Southern California. As we march closer to the start of fall, our average has fallen to around 100°, and temperatures look to be above that through next week.

Overall, expect drier and warmer conditions in the week ahead with plenty of sunshine. Monday is expected to be the warmest, with temperatures leveling off a touch above 100° for the remainder of the week.

