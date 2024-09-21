Tracking a warmup this weekend

As high pressure slowly moves into Southern California, we are tracking a warming trend across the region. Temperatures so far have been slightly more subdued than initially expected, but it's still noticeably warmer than yesterday. The trend continues through the weekend, making for a fantastic pool day for Sunday.

The temperature outlook shows warm colors over Southern California. This tells us that we will be feeling temperatures warmer than usual in 6 to 10 days from now.

The warming trend will continue through early next week, with high peaking on Monday and Tuesday. Beyond that, temperatures will stabilize in the low triple digits. Even though these conditions are comfortable, the average high temperature next week will fall down into the double digits. This means it will be warmer than usual next week. Also, the fall season will officially begin (astronomically speaking) tomorrow morning. The autumnal equinox will occur on Sunday, September 22 at 5:43 AM.