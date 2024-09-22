Tracking a warm start to fall in the Coachella Valley

Temperatures are warmer today compared to yesterday. This is expected given the warming trend across Southern California thanks to high pressure. These numbers are valid for 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week. Highs tomorrow will likely be one of the warmer days of the week. We can look forward to a high around 106°F.

Overall, we have a very stable weather pattern which is going to keep us around 105° for most of the week. Our average high temperature will continue to fall as we move further into the year.