Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking a warm start to fall in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
By
today at 4:21 PM
Published 4:20 PM

Temperatures are warmer today compared to yesterday. This is expected given the warming trend across Southern California thanks to high pressure. These numbers are valid for 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week. Highs tomorrow will likely be one of the warmer days of the week. We can look forward to a high around 106°F.

Overall, we have a very stable weather pattern which is going to keep us around 105° for most of the week. Our average high temperature will continue to fall as we move further into the year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content