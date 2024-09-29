Skip to Content
Tracking another round of excessive heat

Spencer Blum
By
Published 4:07 PM

An Excessive Heat Warning has been reissued by the national Weather Service for the Coachella Valley. This new advisory will take effect at 10 AM Tuesday and will last though 9 PM Thursday. Although, there is a good chance this could be extended beyond Thursday. Highs could climb upwards of 113, so ALWAYS practice heat safety!

Looking at the temperature outlook, we see a lot of warm colors over the entire western half of the nation, especially in the Southwest. This tells us that temperatures will be warmer than usual in about 6 to 10 days from now. It also tells us that we will not be getting much relief from the heat during the first week of October.

These temperatures fell more like early August than early October. Our overnight low temperatures will really only dip into the upper 70s if we're lucky, so there isn't a lot of relief from our afternoon highs. Heat is the name of the game for at least the next seven days.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

