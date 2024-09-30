Fall is nowhere to be found as excessive heat moves in

It's yet another day with high temperatures and dry weather in Southern California. A large area of high pressure is sitting just of the coast and is set to move inland by tomorrow. This new ridge will dominate our weather pattern for at least this workweek, giving us another round of excessive heat.

We are also continuing to track conditions up near the Line Fire as firefighters continue to battle a new front of the fire along the steep mountain slopes.

Yet another Excessive Heat Warning will take effect for the Coachella Valley at 10 AM Tuesday. This will be in place at least through Thursday evening as our HeatRisk jumps to the major and extreme categories. There is a decent chance this alert could be extended beyond Thursday, so stay tuned! Expect afternoon highs upwards of 114°F during this time. Please remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety.

As mentioned before, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place for (at least) Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as highs will exceed 110°F. While we are not expecting highs to be quite as high as we approach the weekend, there is little to no relief from the heat in sight. We are monitoring both overnight low temperatures and afternoon highs for any potential heat records.