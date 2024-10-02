Tracking several more days of excessive heat

The Excessive Heat Warning in place for the Coachella Valley has been extended through 8 PM Monday. There continues to be little to no relief from the heat in the days ahead. We are continuing to track potentially record heat in both the afternoons and early mornings. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety as highs climb in excess of 110°F

High pressure is continuing to dominate the western United States, especially here in California. The ridge will bounce around in the days ahead, but will never really leave the area. Friday may be ever-so-slightly cooler (by a few degrees) before warming back up for the weekend.

As mentioned before, heat is the name of the game for the next 5 days. We will start to get some relief next week as the ridge of high pressure weakens and an area of low pressure moves into the area. There is still some uncertainty with this future trough, so there is not a ton of confidence in the extent of the cooldown, but cooler weather is ahead.