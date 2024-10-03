Continuing to feel more like summer in the desert

It is yet another hot day here in the Coachella Valley. Our Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through 8 PM Monday evening as temperatures have the potential to climb into the 110s. be sure to ALWAYS practice heat safety, no matter the time of year!

We will stay well above average for the next several days. The ridge of high pressure is expected to move back over Southern California over the weekend, delivering some slightly warmer temperatures.

As mentioned before, the Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Monday evening. After Monday, a low pressure system will move into the region. This will slowly but surely start to lower our temperatures next week, but they will still stay above average. There is still some uncertainty as to the strength and position of this system, but it is expected to gradually lower highs next week regardless.