Continuing to track excessive heat on the valley floor

We are continuing to track a LOT of heat throughout the region. Temperatures today are a bit warmer than yesterday, which is not unexpected given the day-to-day variation. Highs will continue to have the potential to reach upwards of 113°F through 8 PM Monday evening.

The heat continues into the weekend, making for ideal pool weather. We are tracking sunny skies and temperatures near or above 110°F. Make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and always practice heat safety!

This weekend will stay hot, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. An area of low pressure will form somewhere off the coast of California early next week. There is still some uncertainty as to the strength and location of this system. These two factors will largely determine the extent of the cooling we feel, but a cooldown is on the way!