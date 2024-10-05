Continuting to track excessive heat through the weekend

We continue to sit underneath a stubborn and persistent ridge of high pressure. The ridge is delivering excessively hot weather to the entire region. We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Monday evening as temperatures continue to reach well above 110°F.

Today we smashed the high temperature record with a high of 115°F! The previous record was 111°F set back in 1987. Tomorrow, there will be similar conditions, with another chance of breaking records.

As mentioned before, we remain under that Excessive Heat Warning through Monday evening. A very slow and gradual cooldown will be in place for much of next week thanks to an area of low pressure. There is still some uncertainty as to the strength and location of this system, but a cooling trend will be in store nonetheless.