Excessive Heat Warning extended as the heatwave persists

We continue to feel some excessively hot temperatures in the Coachella Valley to start the workweek. After several days of record-breaking heat, we are monitoring the potential for more record heat today. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning by 24 hours. It is now set to expire at 8 PM Tuesday.

The long-awaited cooldown is arriving this week. Today is already a few degrees cooler than over the weekend. However, the trough of low pressure which is bringing in the cooler weather is weaker than initially hoped. This means the cooling impact it will have is also more subdued. We will still cool down, but it will be very slow and gradual.

As mentioned before, we will start to see some cooler weather this week! Albeit to a slower extent than initially hoped. We are likely to still see triple-digit conditions for the next week. Remember to always practice heat safety regardless of the time of year.