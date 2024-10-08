Tracking a very very slow cooling trend this week

Our Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place through 8 PM this evening as highs approach 110°. This advisory has not been extended, but temperatures will stay hot over the next few days so be sure to always practice heat safety!

Thanks to a trough of low pressure, we are in the midst of a very slow and subtle cooling trend. Each day will be slightly cooler than the day before. Even though temperatures will slowly cool, temperatures will stay well above average for some time. Our average high for October 8th is 94°F.

As mentioned before, temperatures this week will stay well above average but will gradually cool slightly with each day. By the start of next week, high temperatures look to finally fall back down into the double digits.