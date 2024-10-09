Continuing to track cooler conditions this week

Temperatures today have fallen a bit more than initially expected, which is some very welcomed news! There are no more excessive heat warnings or heat advisories in place for the Coachella Valley or the rest of Southern California.

Thanks to our weather pattern set up, we will slowly start to feel more relief day by day. there are no major changes expected for the foreseeable future, allowing for temperatures to fall and stabilize.

Even though our temperatures are on a downward trend, they will still be staying above average into next week. Expect a few more occasional clouds in the days ahead, but aside from that, clear skies will be with us.