Finally feeling cooler weather, more cooling on the way

Tonight a once-in-a-lifetime comet will be visible yet again in the sky. Tonight will be nice and clear so look toward the west shortly after sunset. This comet won't return to Earth for another 80,000 years! Don't forget to send your pictures to share@kesq.com.

We aren't tracking any major changes to the weather pattern until Wednesday. It will remain sunny and clear for the time being with highs staying in the upper 90s. A large trough of low pressure will move into the west coast on Wednesday. This will usher in a second cooling trend that will lower temperatures into the 80s for this weekend.

Temperatures will be fairly stable through Tuesday. Another cooling trend will begin on Wednesday. This will drastically lower highs into the 80s through the weekend, with Friday being the coolest day. It will take some breezy conditions to get us there, however. Slight warming is in store for early next week.