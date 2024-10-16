Tracking the latest cooling trend

This latest cooling trend has arrived! Temperatures today are in the mid-low 90s with a hint of humidity in the air. Winds should not be a major part of the weather story today, but that still may become elevated in some areas.

A large trough of low pressure has moved into the Pacific Northwest and will usher in breezy to gusty conditions for the valley floor on Thursday and Friday.

It will be a mostly calm start to Thursday with winds gradually increasing into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will stay elevated overnight and into Friday afternoon. The winds will shift sometime Friday morning, causing sharp drying throughout the region. There is also a slight chance for some showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but those chances are very low for the valley floor.

We are tracking much cooler and more comfortable temperatures, with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Highs slightly rise into the start of next week, but will still be comfortable.