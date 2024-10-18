Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking gusty, dusty, and cooler weather

Spencer Blum
Published 3:35 PM

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for the Coachella Valley as we continue to track gusty winds, poor air quality, and cooler weather. Our Air Quality Alert (for windblown dust) has been extended through 3 PM Saturday as it will take some time for all the dust to settle out of the air.

The area of low pressure has begun the process of moving south to the desert southwest and becoming a cutoff low. As a result, our winds have shifted to be out of the north, forming Santa Ana winds. This has caused a sharp drying trend throughout the region. There are critical fire weather conditions throughout the Inland Empire as a result.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm back up throughout next week, peaking in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

