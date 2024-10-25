Skip to Content
Highs remain above average with windy and cooler conditions next week

today at 6:09 AM
Highs remain in the middle and upper 90s today through the weekend, but significant changes arrive late Sunday into Monday.

A vigorous trough of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Alaska will push through the Pacific Northwest, ushering in gusty winds late Sunday and Monday, but dropping temps down into the 70s for much of next week.

The entire Western U. S. will see below averages temperatures next week as some real fall-like weather arrives for the end of October.

Wind gusts could reach 30-40 m.p.h. Monday and lingering into Tuesday, so there may be blowing sand and dust, reduced visibility and other wind-related issues early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

