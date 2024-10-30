Tracking a beautiful workweek ahead of some unsettled weather this weekend

We are tracking a series of low-pressure systems moving into the western United States. These systems will keep us feeling cool and comfortable into the weekend. Another system will move in on Friday. This system will eventually move south and bring some unsettled weather to the valley floor during the weekend. We are tracking cloudier conditions and a chance for showers (and higher elevation snow) from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

It's that time of year again... it's time to change the clocks. This Sunday, November 3rd, don't forget to switch your clocks back by one hour. Sunrise and sunset will be an hour earlier, occurring at 6:07 AM and 4:51 PM respectively.

As mentioned before, temperatures will stay very comfortable into and through the weekend. We are tracking some unsettled weather on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures stay comfortable into next week with highs near 80°F for election day.