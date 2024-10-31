A freakishly fantastic Halloween in the desert

It's nothing short of FANTASTIC in the Coachella Valley today! Yet again, temperatures have been in the upper 70s, making for a great night to go trick or treating. Temperatures will fall fairly quickly, however, so the chilly air may sneak up on you. We are also tracking dry and calm conditions this evening.

A series of low pressure systems in the Pacific Northwest have been keeping us cool and comfortable this week. That trend will continue into the days ahead. However, a system will move into the PNW on Friday before dropping south on Saturday. As this system moves through the area, we are tracking the chance for showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. These showers and clouds should move out or begin to move out by the time the Pride Parade starts on Sunday. There is also a chance for some snow at the higher elevations.

Temperatures will stay comfortable into and through the weekend with temperatures remaining below average. Again there is a chance for rain and high-elevation snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Also, don't forget to change your clocks back by one hour on Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low 80s for election day.