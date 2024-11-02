Feeling fabulous for Palm Springs Pride

We are tracking some very comfortable temperatures yet again today. There are also some elevated winds this evening, but nothing too crazy. We are also tracking some showers throughout the region. Accumulation will be light with a chance for a dusting of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet. We may feel a few stray drops on the valley floor, but nothing more than that.

Temperatures will stay incredible this weekend. Tomorrow will see a high temperature somewhere in the upper 70s. There are a number of pride festivities ongoing this weekend including the pride parade Sunday morning at 10 AM.

Temperatures will stay very comfortable for the foreseeable future. Don't forget to set your clocks back by one hour either before you go to bed this evening or when you wake up tomorrow morning as Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 AM. Election day is just a few days away and temperatures will stay in the low 80s.