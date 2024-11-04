Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking a breezy and cooler-than-usual start to the week

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 4:48 PM
Published 4:23 PM

It has been a bit of a breezy to gusty 24 hours here in the Coachella Valley. Winds will slowly continue to weaken throughout the evening. As a result of the lingering winds, we are under an Air Quality Alert through 6 PM this evening. As a result of the winds and general weather pattern, we are continuing to track below-average temperatures to start the week.

Tomorrow will be a great day here in the valley! With highs in the low 80s, it will be a perfect day to get out and vote. Winds will also not be much of an issue but may become a little elevated into the evening hours.

As mentioned before, it will feel great tomorrow for election day! Another round of Santa Ana winds will move in on Wednesday and last through Thursday. This will be as strong, if not stronger, than what we experienced Sunday into Monday. We are already dry, but we will dry out even more with this next system. Temperatures will dip midweek with the winds before gradually warming through the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content