Tracking a breezy and cooler-than-usual start to the week

It has been a bit of a breezy to gusty 24 hours here in the Coachella Valley. Winds will slowly continue to weaken throughout the evening. As a result of the lingering winds, we are under an Air Quality Alert through 6 PM this evening. As a result of the winds and general weather pattern, we are continuing to track below-average temperatures to start the week.

Tomorrow will be a great day here in the valley! With highs in the low 80s, it will be a perfect day to get out and vote. Winds will also not be much of an issue but may become a little elevated into the evening hours.

As mentioned before, it will feel great tomorrow for election day! Another round of Santa Ana winds will move in on Wednesday and last through Thursday. This will be as strong, if not stronger, than what we experienced Sunday into Monday. We are already dry, but we will dry out even more with this next system. Temperatures will dip midweek with the winds before gradually warming through the weekend.