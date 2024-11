We're still looking at below average highs, but the Santa Ana winds have eased. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through this evening for many areas West of the Valley.

Cooler than normal condition today will give way to mild daytime highs this weekend.

Expect upper 80s today, with plenty of sunshine and still very dry conditions.

Into the weekend, highs will climb to near or even above seasonal norms with temps in the low-to-mid 80s.