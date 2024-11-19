Mild and pleasant for the Coachella Valley as strong storm arrives in PNW

We're looking at a warming trend over the next few days with mostly clear skies and a warmup on the horizon.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high pressure strengthens across Baja California, with some areas of the lower deserts likely reaching the low 80s by Thursday. Morning lows will remain above freezing for most, but we could still see some freezing temperatures in the mountains and high desert.

As the weekend approaches, the "bomb cyclone" bringing stormy conditions to the PNW will dive farther south and will bring cooler, breezier weather, along with a chance of isolated light rain and high-elevation snow to Southern California. Winds pick up, especially in the foothills and passes, where gusts could reach 20-30 mph.

The cooler, unsettled weather could linger into early next week, but this storm system's impact on the Coachella Valley will be fairly limited, with the exception of a few increased clouds.

