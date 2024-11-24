Tracking a breeze and comfortable temperatures to close the weekend

It's been a bit dry here on the valley floor for quite some time now. We are tracking increasingly dry conditions developing in parts of the desert Southwest and creeping into extreme southeastern California. Here in the Coachella Valley, we are still tracking some abnormally dry conditions but will keep an active eye on this.

There are some light breezes this evening with gusts not exceeding 25-30 MPH. Winds will stay light on Monday but will increase again Tuesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday as a system moves across Southern California. In terms of rain chances, there really isn't much to speak of for the valley floor. As usual, rain chances are higher west of the mountains but cannot be ruled out for the Coachella Valley.

When looking at the forecast for this week, the first thing that ticks out is an increase in cloud cover. We will be accompanied by various amounts of clouds this week, with the end of the week likely having a bit more. Temperatures will fluctuate day to day, but overall will dip slightly for the end of the workweek.