Weakening Atmospheric River brings Gusty Winds and Reduced Visibility to Coachella Valley, Plus very Minimal Rain Chances to Some

Gusty winds are on the way and minimal rain chances are expected for the valley, all thanks to a low-pressure system and a weakening atmospheric river moving south across the West Coast.

This system is bringing breezy conditions to the area. Winds will pick up later today, with gusts reaching 25-30 MPH across the valley floor, and stronger gusts of up to 40-45 MPH in wind-prone areas like the desert slopes, leading to periods of blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Rain chances remain very minimal for the valley floor, with totals likely under 0.05", while the mountains, particularly on the coastal slopes, will see slightly better chances of light precipitation. Snow levels will stay high, affecting only the tallest peaks. The more our atmospheric river weakens, the more limited our chances are of seeing rainfall and moisture.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages this week, with some variability, but drier and warmer conditions return by Wednesday afternoon as an upper-level ridge builds over Southern California.

Winds will continue in the mountains and desert slopes, with periods of blowing dust possible.

Thanksgiving Day will feature pleasant, seasonal temperatures, light winds, and mostly sunny skies.

By the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise to 5-10 degrees above normal, with dry weather continuing.