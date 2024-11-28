Skip to Content
Tracking a comfortable Thanksgiving here in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
Published 5:49 AM

It's shaping up to be an absolutely lovely Thanksgiving for the Coachella Valley! It's already a relatively warm start to the morning with temperatures across the valley predominantly in the mid-to-low low 60s. Today will see a high temperature at least in the upper 70s with some areas potentially reaching the lower 80s.

Taking a look at the water vapor imagery we see the remnants of an atmospheric river lingering over the US-Mexico border. This is what was responsible for the considerable cloud cover over the recent days. Some lingering clouds are still possible through the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain mild and comfortable over the next several days with some occasional cloud cover. Expect some gradually warming weather over the weekend nd into next week.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

