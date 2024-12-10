Critical Fire Weather for Passes: Dangerous Humidity & Strong Santa Ana Winds Through Wednesday morning

The weather forecast for Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley this week is characterized by fluctuating pressure systems and significant wind activity. Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue today, particularly in the mountains and valleys, with peak gusts reaching 50-65 MPH in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass and other east to west passes.

About a quarter of Southern California Edison customers live in high-risk fire areas, so prepare for potential outages--part of their preventative "Public Safety Power Shutoff" plan to mitigate the risk for wildfire.

These winds are expected to gradually weaken overnight and into Wednesday morning as a weak high-pressure system moves into the region. This high pressure will lead to a brief period of calmer weather, although dry air will linger, maintaining fire danger levels across the area. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for today, especially in areas affected by the winds, including the Coachella Valley, for some locations it extends into early Wednesday morning.



As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, a trough of low pressure will begin to move closer to Southern California, introducing cooler temperatures along and west of the mountains. The trough will also bring some subtropical moisture, which could result in partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, the winds will decrease, and the Red Flag Warning will expire. By Thursday, onshore flow will strengthen, leading to cooler conditions, particularly along the coast and western valleys. There may also be a chance of light drizzle or showers in parts of San Diego County.



Locally in Palm Springs, expect relatively mild conditions for tonight, with temperatures cooling into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will remain warm, with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies, although some cloud cover may increase later as moisture from the approaching trough begins to move in. Winds will be lighter, but fire danger remains elevated due to the dry conditions. By Friday, another ridge of high pressure will bring a return to warmer and drier conditions, with minimal chances for rain.