Gusty and Cooler for Coachella Valley Thursday Evening

Fluctuating temperatures and occasional winds are in store for the Coachella Valley over the next week.

Today a few high clouds. Most of which have been clearing this afternoon across Palm Springs. Certainly a cooler day, thought we did climb to just over 70 degrees.

A trough of low pressure moving across the region brings cooler temperatures and gusty winds for the later half of Thursday and overnight into Friday. Wind gusts could reach 35-45 mph in the mountains and deserts. Because of this, there is a Wind Advisory in effect for us until midnight tonight.

Light showers are possible, not likely, but "I'm saying there's a chance." However any precip would be extremely minimal. Better chances of scattered light rain and even light snow in the mountains is possible in Northern California.

Highs remain cool through Friday, in the lower 70s for the desert and low to mid 60s in the high desert. Worth noting, even with Thursday and Friday bringing our "coolest" weather, those highs are still/just barely above normal--which really says something about how mild we've been the last 1-2 months.

By the weekend, partly cloudy skies and dry. Slightly warmer temperatures, Highs back to mid 70s. Winds will ease up over the weekend and remain light through into the start of the week.

As high pressure builds next week, expect more dry and warm weather. High bumping back into the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday is certainly a possibility, especially in our warmer neighborhoods.

By the way, Winter Solstice is only days away for Palm Springs--and well… the entire Northern Hemisphere. That means our "shortest" day of the year (the least amount of daylight) is December 21. From there the days start gradually getting "longer".