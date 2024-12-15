Skip to Content
Tracking a beautiful weekend as temperatures gradually warm

today at 7:31 AM
It is predominantly clear this morning with the exception of a few upper-level clouds passing overhead. We are tracking fewer of those clouds right now, closer to sunrise. Skies will stay predominantly clear across the Coachella Valley today.

Looking at the temperature outlook, we can see a lot of warm colors over the west coast. Of course that includes us here in the Coachella Valley. This lets us know that we will see warmer than usual temperatures in 6-10 days for now. An average high for Palm Springs this time of year has us in the upper 60s.

Checking in with the First Alert Comfort Air 7-say Forecast, we can see that warming trend in full swing. By the end of next week, highs will be in the lower 80s, roughly 10 degrees above average. Yes, it will be warmer than usual, but it's still very comfortable here in the valley so enjoy the weather.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

