Tracking a confortable first full day of winter

Yesterday was the winter solstice, marking the formal (astronomical) start of winter. The earth's tilt is responsible for giving us seasons. In the northern hemisphere, we are tilted slightly away from the sun. This marks our coolest part of the year and marks the shortest day/longest night of our year.

We are tracking an area of low pressure nearing the west coast. This system is pushing some upper-level clouds into California which we will continue to track throughout the day. Some more clouds and potential fog are possible near the coast. We are tracking the chance for showers and wind across the region on Tuesday. We cannot rule out the potential for some snow on our mountains for christmas.

Temperatures will continue to stay on the warmer side through Monday. Cooler weather is expected for Tuesday through Friday before warming up again next weekend. We will have some clouds throughout the week.