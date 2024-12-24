Cooler, breezy Christmas Eve; Isol’d Snow/Rain Possible in Mountains

A low-pressure system moving through California will bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds to the region. Expect SW winds to increase this evening, with gusts up to 50 mph in the mountains and potentially 60 mph in some areas. A Wind Advisory is in place from 4pm to midnight tonight.

While the Palm Springs and Coachella Valley is not expected to see rainfall, very isolated, scattered light showers could reach the region later in the afternoon, best chance would be to the west of the valley. High temperatures are a little cooler today, in the mid 70s, though winds could make it feel cooler, especially for open and elevated areas.

By Christmas morning, snow levels in the mountains will lower to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet, with a few inches of snow possible in higher elevations for coastal mountains, probably just a dusting for San Jacinto Mtns. if anything.

Christmas Day / Hannukah:

Cooler temperatures linger, with cooler highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain gusty in the mountains and foothills, but begin to decrease in the late evening. There is a slight chance of showers in the mountains, but dry conditions will dominate the valley. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with a chillier feel in the morning due to the lingering cooler air.

Conditions will begin to improve with a gradual warming trend by Thursday. High temperatures will climb back into the low 80s for Palm Springs, with mid-70s in the surrounding desert communities.

Late week into the weekend:

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region, bringing warmer and drier weather. Friday will continue our warming trend, with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for the Coachella Valley.

Next week a slight cooling is expected as the high-pressure system shifts south thanks to incoming low-pressure. High temperatures will dip, but stay well above average for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for the Coachella Valley, with cooler conditions in the mountains.