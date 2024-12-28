Tracking mild weather for the final weekend of 2024

Just like over the last few days, we are continuing to track a good amount of upper level clouds cover over the Coachella Valley. These clouds serve to block sunlight from reaching the surface, therefore preventing us from warming up as much as we otherwise would. As a result, I have bumped down our temperature expectation for the day. Depending on if and when the clouds clear will directly impact how much we warm up today.

Our water year began on October 1st. Since then, we have tracked a very dry start to the water year with no precipitation reported for the Coachella Valley. It is also the 3rd driest start to the water year on record for the city of San Diego. This precipitation outlook is telling us that we can expect a continuation of the dry conditions into the new year. This is partly thanks to an area of high pressure building in the southwest which will create a general offshore wind pattern next week.

Because of the lingering cloud cover this morning, I have bumped down our temperature expectations for today. Temperatures should be on the warmer side to close out 2024 and welcome 2025 with highs in the mid-70s.