Forecast presents multiple challenges into the weekend

Red Flag Warnings have been extended yet again, now into Friday morning as gusty Santa Ana winds continue. New wildfires broke out in L. A. County yesterday afternoon and overnight. Winds are expected to ease and change direction this weekend.

High Wind Warnings remain in effect through this afternoon and evening for areas West of the Coachella Valley. The strongest gusts are expected later this morning, with a concern for areas in the mountains of San Diego County.

We are tracking those gusty winds throughout the afternoon and into tomorrow.

Conditions change dramatically Saturday as a storm systems drops in from the North bringing rain and mountain snow. Coastal areas could see as much as an inch of rain, with heavier rain in the Western-facing slopes. Up to three inches of rain possible on those slopes could result in debris flow, especially in recent burn areas. The mountains will see some snow, and above 7,000 feet up to a foot of snow is possible. Here on the Valley floor, we could see up to 0.50" of rain over the course of the storm in the West Valley, East Valley totals will be far lower. Rain will be moderate showers, but could disrupt travel and your Sunday weekend activities.

Given the potential for disruptive weather, the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday. We will see showers off and on Sunday (those showers could begin late Saturday) and that could cause slick roads and isolated street flooding.

So we go from dry and gusty conditions today and tomorrow, to wet and snowy conditions for the weekend. Some patchy showers are possible Monday be we should dry out as low pressure moves East into early next week. Highs will dip deep into the 60s over the weekend, then slowly recover.