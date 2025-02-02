Skip to Content
Tracking unsusally warm temperatures this weekend

It's yet another beautiful weekend here in the Coachella Valley. We've mentioned many times over the last few days that temperatures this weekend would steeply rise. We can expect highs today in the lower 80s so get out there and enjoy the weather. Go on a hike, check out a farmer's market, or lay out by the pool to enjoy the day.

Looking ahead to the future, we can see some blue shading over Southern California on our temperature outlook. This tells us that temperatures are more likely to trend below average in roughly a week from now.

Here's a look at the next seven days. Highs will reach into the low-to-mid 80s through the early portion of this upcoming week. Highs will then taper off into the seventies as we head into next weekend.

