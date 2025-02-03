A warm start ot the week as we track changes for the Golden State

Today has been an unusually warm February day here in the Coachella Valley. This is thanks to a lingering high pressure system over Southern California. Highs today peaked in the lower 80s. The average temperature for today's date is 72°F.

Winds are not a concern today and moisture levels are slightly elevated as there is an abundance of upper level moisture across California.

We are tracking a few systems that are poised to impact California this week. The first system is taking shape today as an area of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest strengthens. This low will move south over the coming days, bringing an atmospheric river to the state.

For Southern California, the greatest impacts will be fest in the LA area and communities north of LA. Rain chances and totals will diminish as you move both south and east across the region. For the Coachella Valley, a few drops may fall, but little to no accumulation is expected. Right now, Thursday looks to be the wettest day for the Valley.

As mentioned before, it is a warm start to the week with highs in the low 80s persisting through tomorrow. Highs will then gradually fall back into the 70s throughout the course of the workweek.